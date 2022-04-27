Slovenian National Shot Dead After Confrontation with Robbers Along Mombasa Road

Police have launched a manhunt after a Slovenian national was shot and killed by armed robbers along Mombasa Road in Nairobi.

Police reports indicate Peter Virag, 56, was shot in the chest after being attacked by the thugs while in the company of his girlfriend and driver on Tuesday night.

The couple was headed home after enjoying some drinks at an entertainment joint in Imara Mall, near the scene of the crime.

The deceased’s girlfriend told the police that they were headed to Great Wall apartments in Mlolongo at the time of the incident at about midnight.

Apparently, after leaving the mall, they drove for a few kilometres on the busy Mombasa Road and stopped at the service lane in the Cabanas area to enable the driver hand over the car to Virag before leaving for his Embakasi home.

Read Also: One Arrested as Police Probe Murder of Singer Emma Jalamo’s Manager

The girlfriend excused herself for a short call.

Moments after Virag took over the driver’s seat, two armed thugs emerged from the darkness and asked the deceased to surrender his phone and money.

The driver claimed Virag declined to hand over his valuables. The deceased reportedly reached for his wallet and threw it to the back seat. Angered, one of the robbers pulled the trigger, shooting him in the chest. The girlfriend witnessed the confrontation.

Also Read: Three Arrested Following a Robbery Incident Along Mombasa Road

The criminals then reached out for the deceased’s phone and wallet containing Ksh86,000 and phones for both the driver and girlfriend. They also grabbed the woman’s purse before fleeing the scene.

The distraught duo attempted to resuscitate Virag in vain before reporting the matter to authorities.

Police are yet to make any arrests regarding the incident.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...