Sleuths From EACC Raid Nyandarua County Government Offices

Detectives from the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) have raided Nyandarua County government offices over graft allegations.

The sleuths are investigating the disappearance of Ksh55 million suspected to have been embezzled by top county officials.

Kahawa Tungu understands that the sleuths targeted Governor Francis Kimemia’s office and that of the department of finance both based in Ol Kalou town, Nyandarua’s Headquarters.

The detectives carted away files that they believe will help with investigations into the alleged fraud.

Reports indicate that the documents seized are related to the county branding tender by a company allegedly linked to the son of a senior county official.

“They took some documents from the governor’s secretary and the finance office to help us crack the case that emanated from the tender issued in 2019,” EACC’s central region manager Charles Rasugu told The Standard.

The officer noted that the detectives were acting on a complaint filed at the agency.

The probe, Rasugu said, might be extended to other offices adding that no one has been arrested at the moment.

“Unless they fail to cooperate, that is when we will take action,” he added.

Rasugu revealed that the ongoing probe is also about a county investment forum that never happened but the money was spent.

Embattled Nyandarua County Assembly Speaker had in 2019 claimed that some county officials had intimated that the local government had held an investors conference at ksh13 million in March with the money stashed in private accounts. He told the officials to return the money.

“Then there is that issue of the additional monies paid for the ghost investor’s conference. It was Ksh1.4 million. I expect that money will also be returned,” he said.

