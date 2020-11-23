Sleuths Discover Sh52,000 On One Of ‘Rescued’ Girl’s Phone

New details have now emerged regarding six teenage girls who had been reported missing but were later found.

According to Citizen, Sh52,000 was discovered in one of the girl’s phone. The funds were reportedly secret contributions from a group where the girls were expected to take a trip to Malindi where they were to camp until January when schools reopened.

The story of the missing teenagers that went viral last week unearthed a child trafficking syndicate that targeted secondary school girls for sexual exploitation.

The girls were said to be lured with enticing job offers including being recruited to modeling agencies to earn extra money while still in school.

The video detailed the story of 6 teenagers who were reported missing aged between 14 and 16 years. It was reported that the girls had last been seen in Komarock, Nairobi with a Caucasian male. Others claimed that the girls were seen en route to Mombasa.

Following the plea and social media outrage, the detectives from the DCI took over the matter and the girls were found.

In an interview with the publication, one of the girls stated that they had spent a night at a house in Buruburu estate where 16 other girls were holed up in the company of four men.

Sources revealed that the girls were transported using different vehicles from Thika to Buruburu and Kiambu to attend parties where after being served drugs and alcoholic drinks they could be recruited into stripping.

The DCI issued a stern warning to the individuals involved in sex trafficking girls while urging parents to be vigilant of the activities of their children.

According to DCI boss George Kinoti, the cartel uses a social media account dubbed social “Carty-gang-ent” where they reach the girls through an internationally registered number, though operating from Kenya.

“A number of worried parents from Nairobi’s Kayole and Komarock reported to us that their daughters had gone missing from home for days. The parents only reported their daughters were missing after they failed to go home several days later,” Kinoti said.

Members of the cartel, the DCI boss said will be hunted down and will answer for their crimes.

