Sleuths Arrest Two Women Over Murder Of Egerton University Student

Police have in custody two suspects in connection with the murder of an Egerton university student.

The deceased, Eunice Muthoni Njeri, was found dead in River Subuku, Njoro, Nakuru county on December 7, 2020.

The 22-year-old is suspected to have been killed by her two close friends, Diana Njeri Muthiomi and Tamar Wambora Njeru, who are also students at the varsity.

According to the DCI, the two women suspected that Njeri was having an affair with Diana’s husband, Eric Maingi Mutuma.

They confirmed their suspicions to be true when they left for a burial in Nakuru, leaving behind the deceased with Maingi.

at the Egerton University Funeral home on December 10, 2020. Detectives believe that Njeri was murdered by her friends, after one of them suspected that she was engaged in a love affair with her husband. The two friends Diana Njeri Muthiomi and Tamar Wambora Njeru

“It is after they returned late at night that they suspected a brewing love affair between the two. A confrontation & bitter exchange of words then ensued,” DCI said via social media.

The next day, the two asked Njeri for a meeting to settle the matter. It was the last time she was seen alive.

Forensic analysis by the sleuths placed Diana at the spot where Njeri’s body was discovered.

“Forensic analysis by our Homicide branch, placed Diana Njeri Muthiomi at the scene confirming that in the wee hours of December 7, 2020, Diana was at the exact spot where the deceased’s body was found,” DCI added.

An autopsy exam conducted on December 10, 2020, by Dr Wangari Wambugu at the Egerton University Funeral showed that the fourth year student was first strangled before being dumped in the river.

The three suspects will be arraigned at the Nakuru Law courts on Monday in connection with the murder.

Meanwhile, Diana and Maingi will also be charged with electronic fraud after police discovered 722 SIM cards and 7 mobile phones at their home.

