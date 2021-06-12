Slain School Guards Were Suspects in Theft of TV Set – Police

Three slain security guards of Kivaywa High School were set to appear in court over theft of a television set at the school.

The deceased persons; Edward Malala, Henry Khaoya and Evans Wanyonyi, were reported at Mate Police Station after the school management reported the theft of a television set from the institution’s dining hall.

The departed were being treated as the key suspects in the matter.

One of the guards, Situma Sitikho, who survived the ordeal is said to be in critical condition at the Webuye Referral Hospital.

The fifth guard, Lucas Wanjala, escaped without a scratch.

Police reckon that the killings had nothing to do with the theft. According to Matete Sub-county Police Commander, Thomas Ototo, the killings were “a normal crime.”

“We already have crucial leads which will help us bring the culprits to book,” Ototo told reporters.

Kakamega County Commissioner Pauline Dola said law enforcers were manning the institution as investigations continue.

