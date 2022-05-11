Slain Athlete Agnes Tirop’s Husband To Remain In Custody As Court Denies Bond

The main suspect in the murder of athlete Agnes Tirop will remain in custody as an Eldoret court has denied him bond.

Tirop’s husband, Emmanuel Ibrahim Rotich was denied bond by an Eldoret court on the grounds that it was not yet time.

Also, Justice Reuben Nyakundi stated that the accused was denied bond for his own safety adding that the ruling might be reviewed at a later date.

“Maybe the application for the bond can be reviewed at a later date but for now the accused person will remain in custody,” Nyakundi ruled.

Athlete Agnes Tirop was brutally murdered at her home before her cold body was later discovered with her husband on the run.

Read: Agnes Tirop’s Murder: CCTV Places Husband at Crime Scene

Detectives handling the case later revealed that CCTV footage obtained placed the husband, Emmanuel Rotich at the crime scene the same afternoon Tirop was murdered.

Revelations by Keiyo North sub-county DCIO Andolo Munga indicated that Tirop was killed on the afternoon of Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

The footage, the DCIO said, among other pieces of evidence will be used to conclude the case and deliver justice to the slain athlete’s family.

Read Also: Agnes Tirop Laid To Rest In Nandi

“The CCTV footage has become very crucial in this matter and it has shown us exactly what happened and how it was conducted. The investigation is on the reverse and forward aspects,” Mr Munga said.

Rotich, who is the prime suspect in Tirop’s murder, was nabbed by detectives while attempting to flee the country. He was arraigned before an Iten court.

Tirop was laid to rest with family, friends and lobby groups calling on the relevant authorities to speed up investigations into the case and deliver justice.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...