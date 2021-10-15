in NEWS

Slain Athlete Agnes Tirop’s Husband Finally Arrested while Trying to Flee the Country

Ibrahim Rotich
Ibrahim Rotich, husband to slain athlete Agnes Tirop (Courtesy)

Emmanuel Ibrahim Rotich, husband to slain athlete Agnes Tirop has been arrested in Mombasa, Coast Regional Commissioner John Elungata has confirmed.

Rotich has been captured in Mombasa’s Changamwe area after being on the run for two days. He had reportedly gone to visit a relative within the Changamwe Police Division before the authorities were tipped off and he was captured.

According to the DCI, he had rammed his getaway vehicle into a lorry at Athi River, along Mombasa road as he managed to escape from the authorities. He was attempting to flee out of the country to avoid facing justice.

“Earlier in the day at around noon, Rotich had rammed his getaway vehicle into a lorry at Athi River, along Mombasa road, as he desperately escaped out dragnet. The suspect is currently being grilled by detectives at Changamwe police station, for more details into the murder,” DCI said.

He will be transferred to Nairobi tomorrow morning.

Earlier, the police had named Rotich who is Tirop’s spouse as the main suspect in her murder after she was found dead with stab wounds to her abdomen and neck.

Consequently, Tirop’s parents claimed that before the suspect went missing he called them crying and seeking forgiveness for “an incident” he said he had committed.

The couple had reportedly been experiencing marital problems forcing the deceased to move out of her matrimonial home.

She is said to have just mended things and reunited with the husband before she was found murdered.

Tirop represented Kenya in 5000m at the Tokyo Olympics in July and August this year. Her husband, who also doubled up as her coach, didn’t accompany her to Japan.

Last week, she finished an impressive second, timing 30:20 at the Valencia Half Marathon.

President Uhuru Kenyatta condoled with the family while calling on relevant authorities to expedite the probe into her murder and bring those involved to books.

Agnes TiropEmmanuel Ibrahim Rotich

