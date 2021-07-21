in NEWS

Skyward Express Plane Crash-lands in Mandera [Photos]

Skyward Express plane
Skyward Express plane that crash landed in Mandera on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 [Photo/Courtesy]

A plane operated by Skyward Express crash-landed in Elwak, Mandera County, on Wednesday morning.

Kahawa Tungu understands that the flight — registration number 5Y-GRS— from Nairobi’s Wilson Airport crash-landed in Boru Hache military base near the Kenya-Somalia border.

Captain Gilbert Kibe, the Director General of Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) confirmed the incident saying ‘everyone onboard is safe’.

The cause of the mishap was not immediately revealed.

Here are more photos from the scene.



Skyward Express Flight

