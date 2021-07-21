Skyward Express Plane Crash-lands in Mandera [Photos]

A plane operated by Skyward Express crash-landed in Elwak, Mandera County, on Wednesday morning.

Kahawa Tungu understands that the flight — registration number 5Y-GRS— from Nairobi’s Wilson Airport crash-landed in Boru Hache military base near the Kenya-Somalia border.

Captain Gilbert Kibe, the Director General of Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) confirmed the incident saying ‘everyone onboard is safe’.

The cause of the mishap was not immediately revealed.

Here are more photos from the scene.







More Follows

