Skilled Kenyans Without Degrees To Get UK Work Permits

The United Kingdom (UK) will from next year allow Kenyans without degrees to get work permits in the country, in post-Brexit immigration rules.

Those seeking to work in the UK will now be required to have a minimum skill level of A-level or equivalent from degree-level under the 27-member EU bloc system.

This, according to the UK, will “provide greater flexibility and ensure UK business has access to a wide pool of skilled workers”.

“An applicant’s job must be at the minimum skill level of A-level or equivalent, rather than degree level under the current system,” said the British home office.

However, new skilled immigrants will have their minimum general salary threshold reduced by 26.67 percent to £22,000 (Ksh2.97 million) per year, or £1,833 (Ksh247,628) a month, from £30,000 (Ksh4 million) per year currently.

“Under the new system, those wishing to live and work in the UK must gain 70 points – and points are awarded for criteria such as having a job offer, holding a PhD relevant to the job, speaking English and earning more than £22,000 per year. There are also additional points for those with job offers in ‘shortage occupations,” adds Britain’s Home Office. The move comes a good news for Kenya, since increased Kenyans working will mean more foreign remittances, hence a boost to Forex reserves. “Leaving the European Union means the UK will be open to the brightest and best from around the world – and Kenya is very much a part of that. I’m particularly pleased that the new Graduate Route will be opening in summer 2021, allowing Kenya and the UK’s fantastic and talented minds to work even more closely together,” British High Commissioner to Kenya Jane Marriott said in a statement on Monday.

