Gospel Singer Size 8 Loses Pregnancy Due to High Blood pressure

Gospel singer Linet Munyali aka Size 8 has lost her baby.

Taking to social media, the Mateke hitmaker revealed that she lost the pregnancy due to high blood pressure.

Size 8 stated that while her doctors had tried to keep her condition in check, she just could not carry the pregnancy to term.

The doctors, she said, advised her and her husband, DJ Mo, to terminate the pregnancy and save her life instead.

“My blood pressure hit high levels and it was abnormal. Doctors tried all their best to bring it down but it still kept fluctuating which was dangerous,” said the singer.

“They even administered different drugs to no avail. Currently, my pressure is still high and I had to undergo emergency surgery.”

The singer also regretted losing her child but was grateful for life and that of her two other kids.

“I am grateful for life! I would have died but you (God) choose to save me. Though my little one didn’t make it, I know she is well in your hands,” said Size 8.

“I am positive because I have life in Wambo and Junior (referring to her kids) and my husband. I am victorious because I have life and I will not complain. I did not pass away despite the high pressure.”

DJ Mo on his part said his wife had been struggling with High Blood pressure for the past five months.

The doctors, he said, recommended the emergency operation to save his wife’s life.

“It’s not an easy thing being here. I have been there in all of them. It is good to support your wife,” he said.

“Everything is for a reason. We had to save the mom.”

The couple lost yet another pregnancy in 2018.

