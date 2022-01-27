Size 8 Looking Pregnant Four Months After Losing Baby

Gospel singer and televangelist Linet Munyali aka Size 8 might be pregnant just four months after losing her child.

In a new video that has surfaced, the televangelist was captured in church preaching while flaunting a grown baby bump.

Following the video posted on her social media, fans did not waste time congratulating her while ideally wishing her a safe delivery.

The Mateke-hitmaker lost her baby last year due to high blood pressure. In a post on Instagram, she revealed that while her doctors had tried to keep her condition in check, she just could not carry the pregnancy to term.

The doctors, she said, advised her and her husband, DJ Mo, to terminate the pregnancy and save her life instead. The singer also regretted losing her child but was grateful for life and that of her two other kids. "My blood pressure hit high levels and it was abnormal. Doctors tried all their best to bring it down but it still kept fluctuating which was dangerous…I am grateful for life! I would have died but you (God) choose to save me. Though my little one didn't make it, I know she is well in your hands," said Size 8. In 2018, the couple yet again lost another pregnancy. They currently share two children together, Ladasha and Muraya Junior.

