Size 8 “Glad” Cheating Scandal Happened, Claims It Strengthened Bond

Linet Munyali aka Size 8 is glad the cheating scandal involving her husband Sammy Muraya also known as DJ MO happened.

In a YouTube video, Size 8 said the saga that took place last week has brought them together and has strengthened their bond.

“The reason why I was there for you baby is because of all the times Jesus stood by me. I was a chief sinner. I used to shake my bum. Why can I not give back the same love?” she posed.

“I’m sorry to say this babe, it is good it happened because this is the time we have bonded the most. We have prayed the most and fasted the most and our now bond is stronger than before.”

She also noted that her reasons for standing behind her husband might not be understood by the public but she did not want the plans of the devil to “break him.”

“Most people did not believe me or understand what I did they thought this was the time I was to bash DJ MO and throw his clothes out of the window. I did not want this thing to break him or destroy him or whatever the devil wanted to do,” she added.

She added that her spouse was shocked that she forgave him.

“I looked at him and said I want to love him the way Christ has loved me. He was shocked by the way,” she said.

On his part, DJ MO said people were not aware of the things that happen behind closed doors, adding that the Mateke singer has been with him through the storm.

“There are things we do behind the curtains that people don’t know. For three weeks we did not post each other and people started saying we have left each other. She has always been with me throughout the storm,” he said.

The couple on Sunday celebrated 7 years of marriage.

