Sixth Submarine Cable Worth Sh44 Million Lands in Mombasa

A sixth submarine fibre optic cable has landed in Mombasa. The Sh44 million cable commissioned by Telkom Kenya and the Peace Cable company is expected to offer a stable connection between Africa, Europe and Asia with an extension to Singapore and South Africa.

According to ICT CS Joe Mucheru, the15,000-kilometer cable has five times the capacity of the five launched within the last 10 years, resulting in increased efficiency and lower internet costs across Kenya and the region.

The Peace Cable is the sixth to land after the Djibouti Africa Regional Express 1, Seacom, the East African Marine System, the Eastern Africa Submarine Cable System, and the Lower Indian Ocean Network II.

The cable, which has a designed capacity of 16 terabytes per second is expected to last 25 years.

“We are proud to contribute to Kenya’s strategic evolution to become a digital economy, in line with the country’s Big Four Agenda that relies on ICTs to enhance processes, improve efficiencies and boost consistency in service delivery to Kenyans,” Telkom CEO Mugo Kibati said.

Mr. Kibati said that the ultra-high capacity cable will help Kenya and the region satisfy current and future internet capacity needs, increase redundancy, reduce transit time for Kenya’s connectivity to Asia and Europe, and enable carriers to provide Kenyans cheaper services.

The Peace cable was funded under Public Private Partnership courtesy of Telkom Kenya, Orange, Telecom Egypt, Cybernet, HMN Tech and PCCW Global.

