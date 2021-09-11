Six Succumb to Covid-19 as Infections Reach 243,456

On Saturday, Kenya recorded 511 new Covid-19 infections, bringing the country’s case load to 243,456, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has confirmed.

In a statement, the CS said the cases were from a sample size of 6,434 recording a positivity rate of 7.9 per cent.

The cumulative tests stand at 2,450,791.

The death toll shot to 4,902 after another six patients succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the months of August and September 2021.

1,617 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,447 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program, said the CS.

A total of 148 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 99 of whom are on ventilatory support and 35 on supplemental oxygen.

Another 622 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with562 of them in general wards and 60 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

CS Kagwe also stated that 1,018 patients have recovered from the disease with 810 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 208 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Recoveries now stand at 231,958 of whom 188,051 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 43,907 are from various health facilities.

Vaccination Update

As of today, a total of 3,081,610 vaccines have so far been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses are 2,255,214 while second doses are 826,396.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 36.6 per cent with the majority being males at 458,544(56 per cent) while females are at 367,382 (44 per cent).

Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 3.03 per cent.

