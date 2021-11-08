Six Students Arrested as Maranda High School Closed After Night Fire

Six Maranda High School students have been arrested over the night inferno that reduced a dormitory to ashes.

According to Siaya County Director of Education Nelson Sifuna, the suspects were roaming around the dormitory the same time it went up in flames.

“After scrutinizing CCTV footage, there were six students seen moving around the dormitory, the six of them have been picked as suspects and handed over to security agencies for further interrogations,” said Sifuna.

As a result, Sifuna said, the school has been closed as the management sets up a temporary structure to accommodate the affected students.

Read: Newly constructed Maranda High School Dormitory Goes up in Flames

“The management has sent students home so that they can work in a conducive environment to put up a temporary hostel and to ensure calmness in school,” he added.

He also noted that the affected dormitory had four wings. The affected wing accommodated 178 of 400 students.

All the students escaped unhurt.

Sifuna also noted that this incident is a wake-up call for school heads within the county.

Read Also: Parents of Buruburu High School Students to Pay Sh1,500 for Damages Caused by Fire

“This incident is a wake-up call to all heads of institutions in the county, they should be cautious of school security as they will be held accountable,” he continued.

Other schools which have experienced fires in the last few weeks are Chavakali Boys High School in Vihiga County, Kanjuri High School in Nyeri County, Buruburu Girls in Nairobi among others.

This comes after the government ordered school heads to release learners in both primary and secondary schools for a midterm break starting November 19 to 23.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...