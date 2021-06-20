Six Police Officers among Revelers Arrested in Kisumu for Flouting Curfew Rules

Six police officers are among revellers cooling their heels in police cells in Kusumu after they were found flouting curfew rules last night.

The officers were arrested while partying in Nyamasaria area within Kisumu at around 8 pm on Saturday.

According to Kisumu County Commander Samuel Anampiu the officers were in the company of six civilians.

The officers have since been identified as Stanley Kimato, Reuben Ngelech, Vine Okenyo, Angima Harriet and Daniel Maina from Nyakacho Police Station.

The other cop was identified as John Ongweno from Central Police Station Nakuru.

The civilians are Maureen Adhiambo, Grace Marry Achieng, Eldqueen Wanjala, Juliet Cheruto, Peter Njuguna and Ronald Orengo.

The lawbreakers were detained at Kondele Police Station.

Kisumu is among 13 counties affected by revised Covid-19 containment measures announced by the government on Thursday to curb the spread of the virus.

Curfew within the 13 counties labelled ‘hotspot zones’ was revised to 7pm and 4am from 10pm-4am, except for essential and emergency services.

The other counties are Busia, Vihiga, Kisii, Nyamira, Kakamega, Bungoma, Kericho, Bomet, Trans Nzoia, Siaya, Homa-Bay and Migori.

In a statement to newsrooms, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said that the hotspot counties constituted 60 percent of the national Covid-19 caseload.

