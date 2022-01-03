Six People Killed In Al-Shabaab Attack In Lamu’s Majembeni Area

Six people were on Monday morning killed following a suspected Al-Shabaab attack at Widhu Majembeni area in Lamu County.

The suspected militants, police said, also set ablaze several houses in the early morning incident.

According to Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia, one of the victims was shot dead while another was hacked to death. The other four were burnt to death in their house.

Security teams are pursuing the militants.

Meanwhile, security agencies are on high alert following reports that the terror group could be planning an attack locally or in neighboring country Somalia.

The UK government said on December 30 that the attack could happen anytime.

“Updated to reflect that terrorism attacks can occur at any time, including around religious or other public holidays or celebrations,” part of an update on the UK government website reads.

In the recent past, several attacks have been reported in Kenya in the month of January.

On January 5, 2020, three American nationals were killed in a dawn attack at Camp Simba, Manda Bay, in Lamu.

On January 15, 2019, the militants staged an attack at Dusit Complet in Westlands, Nairobi, killing more than 20 people.

An unknown number of soldiers also lost their lives after Al-Shabaab militants launched an attack on a Kenyan-run AMISOM army base in the town of El Adde, Gedo, Somalia, on January 15, 2016.

Popularly known as the Battle of El Adde, It remains the deadliest attack on the AMISOM Peace Support Mission to Somalia and is the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) largest defeat since independence in 1963.

