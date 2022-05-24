Six People Arrested For Disrupting Martha Karua’s Azimio Rally In Kirinyaga

Six people have been arrested for disrupting Azimio La Umoja presidential running mate Martha Karua’s rally in Kirinyaga last week.

In a viral video shared on social media last week, a group of people created chaos at Karua’s event, although the situation was contained. Responding to the same, Karua cautioned youths against being used by politicians to do their dirty work.

The ‘iron lady’ further dared politicians who had paid youths to disrupt her rally to go head-on with her and do their dirty deals on themselves.

Martha Karua: Ukiona mwanasiasa yeyote akituma wafuasi wake kupiga kelele kwa mkutano ya wenyewe, jua hao ni watu ambao hawana mwelekeo Najua kuna njaa na hatuna pesa, lakini msikombolewe na pesa kidogo kufanya kazi ya utoto; waambie wenye kukutuma waje kwangu wenyewe pic.twitter.com/qq5Hsbl0Lo — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) May 19, 2022

The actions were also condemned by leaders from the Mt Kenya region, including Kithure Kindiki who called on netizens to be democratic and allow every politician to sell their agenda.

Kindiki urged netizens to exercise their democratic rights by voting for the candidates ofg their choice come August 9, elections.

Prior to Karua’s homecoming in Kirinyaga, the county governor Anne Waiguru had protested the alleged arrests of UDA-affiliated leaders.

This was after the police were said to be holding two UDA coordinators in the region for plotting to disrupt Karua’s homecoming event. Among those who were being held were UDA coordinator Don Bosco and the county’s Majority Leader James Kamau.

Thus, Karua termed their arrests as malicious while calling for their release.

“Strongly condemn arbitrary arrests of UDA people by State to force them to support Azimio. We demand the release of Kirinyaga ML & incoming Sen Kamau Murango UDA official Gichangi Bosco

& all UDA supporters. No intimidation, not even Martha’s entry can change the fact #KirinyagaNiUDA,” she tweeted.

Strongly condemn arbitrary arrests of @UDAKenya ppl by State to force them support Azimio. We demand release of Kirinyaga ML & incoming Sen @KamauMurango UDA official @gichangibosco &all UDA supporters.

No intimidiation, not even Martha's entry can change the fact #KirinyagaNiUDA — Anne Waiguru EGH, OGW (@AnneWaiguru) May 17, 2022

