in NEWS

Six People Arrested For Disrupting Martha Karua’s Azimio Rally In Kirinyaga

Martha Karua
Martha Karua in Karatina, Nyeri County last week

Six people have been arrested for disrupting Azimio La Umoja presidential running mate Martha Karua’s rally in Kirinyaga last week.

In a viral video shared on social media last week, a group of people created chaos at Karua’s event, although the situation was contained. Responding to the same, Karua cautioned youths against being used by politicians to do their dirty work.

The ‘iron lady’ further dared politicians who had paid youths to disrupt her rally to go head-on with her and do their dirty deals on themselves.

Read: Waiguru Protests Arrest of UDA Coordinators in Kirinyaga Over Plot To Disrupt Karua’s Homecoming

The actions were also condemned by leaders from the Mt Kenya region, including Kithure Kindiki who called on netizens to be democratic and allow every politician to sell their agenda.

Kindiki urged netizens to exercise their democratic rights by voting for the candidates ofg their choice come August 9, elections.

Prior to Karua’s homecoming in Kirinyaga, the county governor Anne Waiguru had protested the alleged arrests of UDA-affiliated leaders.

Raed Also: MP Junet Scoffs At DP Ruto Following Remarks on Martha Karua

This was after the police were said to be holding two UDA coordinators in the region for plotting to disrupt Karua’s homecoming event. Among those who were being held were UDA coordinator Don Bosco and the county’s Majority Leader James Kamau.

Thus, Karua termed their arrests as malicious while calling for their release.

“Strongly condemn arbitrary arrests of UDA people by State to force them to support Azimio. We demand the release of Kirinyaga ML & incoming Sen Kamau Murango UDA official Gichangi Bosco
& all UDA supporters. No intimidation, not even Martha’s entry can change the fact #KirinyagaNiUDA,” she tweeted.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Martha Karua

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tea Room Most Searched Location Google Street View

Tea Room, National Archives Top Most Viewed Locations on Google Maps
KENYA AFCON, ZIMBABWE

Caf Confirms Kenya, Zimbabwe Exclusion From Afcon Qualifiers