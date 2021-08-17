Six Officers Involved in Killing of Kianjokoma Brothers Detained for 14 Days

Six police officers allegedly involved in the killing of two Kianjokoma brothers will be detained for 14 days at Capital Hill pending completion of probe, a Nairobi court has ruled.

They are; PC Lilian Cherono, PC Martin Wanyama, Cpl Benson Mputhia PC Nicholas Sang, PC James Mwaniki and Cpl Consolota Kariuki.

The matter was before Milimani Court Principal Magistrate Daniel Ndugi.

Representing the state was Assistant DPP Jacinta Nyamosi who urged the court to allow police hold the suspects for 14 days.

“I want the court to take note that there is a need to protect key witnesses so that they can help with the investigations,” she said.

Nyamosi told the court that they were planning on extracting data from the deceased and suspects’ phones to help with investigations.

She also stated that the matter which is of public interest had heightened tensions in the area from where the victims hailed.

“This is a matter of public interest and we need to show that there is a commitment by the Republic to fast track the case,” she said.

“These investigations are complex and we need to give investigators time without interference.”

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) president Nelson Havi who is representing the family of the deceased said there was need to ensure investigations are not interfered with.

“The motor vehicle that the deceased were in was torched in circumstances that may lead to being described as a distraction of evidence,” he said.

“There is therefore sufficient need to ensure that there is no interference.”

Mputhia opposed the 14 day detention period on grounds that it was too long. He instead asked for 7 days.

Kariuki, the only suspect with a lawyer, also opposed their detention.

All the suspects insisted that they had not tampered with the witnesses since the incident happened. They argued that they did not know the witnesses.

The victims; Benson Njiru Ndwiga aged 22 and Emmanuel Mutura Ndwiga,19, were laid to rest on Friday in an emotional ceremony.

