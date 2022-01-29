Six of the Most Watched Shows in Kenya on Showmax Were Local – Report

Crime and Justice, Njoro wa Uba, This Love and three more Kenyan shows were among the ten most-watched titles overall on Showmax in 2021 in Kenya.
This according to the latest viewing statistics from Showmax.
It comes as no surprise that the Showmax original Crime and Justice made it to the overall list of most-watched in 2021, seeing as it claimed the top spot for nine weeks straight after launching in February last year.
The police procedural and legal drama follows ripped-from-the-headlines investigations by the fictional Nairobi Metropol Police, led by the dedicated Detective Makena (Sarah Hassan) and the by-the-book Detective Silas (Alfred Munyua).
Kenyans also loved Lucy Mwangi’s comedy-drama, Njoro wa Uba.
The show has been hailed as one of the most relatable shows in Kenya today, for its authenticity in capturing the everyday struggles of ordinary citizens.
At the 2021 Kalasha Awards held in December, Njoro wa Uba won Best TV Drama and Best Lead Actor (Joe Kinyua).
Adding to the local slate of most-watched in 2021 is the Swahili telenovela Selina – making an appearance for the third year in a row – and drama telenovela Kina, which stars Sanaipei Tande.
“Selina has broken the glass ceiling, and it plays a very important role in the industry because it’s been a first in many ways,” director and producer Reuben Odanga said.
Top 10 most-watched titles overall
- Angel Has Fallen | Action thriller film
- Crime and Justice | Showmax Original police procedural and legal drama
- Hustlers | Crime drama film
- Kina | Drama/Telenovela
- Like a Boss | Comedy film
- Njoro wa Uba | Comedy-drama series
- Selina | Telenovela
- Sol Family | Docu-reality series
- The Poison Rose | Crime thriller film
- This Love | Docu-reality series
- Crime and Justice | Showmax Original police procedural and legal drama
- DAM | Showmax Original psychological thriller series
- Kina | Drama/Telenovela
- Monica | Drama series
- Njoro wa Uba | Comedy-drama series
- Selina | Telenovela
- Sol Family | Docu-reality series
- The Real Housewives of Durban | Showmax Original reality series
- This Love | Docu-reality series
- Varshita | Comedy-drama series
