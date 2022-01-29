Six of the Most Watched Shows in Kenya on Showmax Were Local – Report

Crime and Justice, Njoro wa Uba, This Love and three more Kenyan shows were among the ten most-watched titles overall on Showmax in 2021 in Kenya.

This according to the latest viewing statistics from Showmax.

It comes as no surprise that the Showmax original Crime and Justice made it to the overall list of most-watched in 2021, seeing as it claimed the top spot for nine weeks straight after launching in February last year.

Read: Showmax Announces its next Kenyan Original series, Single-ish

The police procedural and legal drama follows ripped-from-the-headlines investigations by the fictional Nairobi Metropol Police, led by the dedicated Detective Makena (Sarah Hassan) and the by-the-book Detective Silas (Alfred Munyua).

Crime and Justice was nominated for all three major awards in the TV Drama category at the 2021 Kalasha Awards, winning Best Actress (for Hassan). Eugene Mbugua’s docu-reality series This Love and Sol Family S2 also featured on the coveted list. Read Also: Showmax To Release Original Kenyan Comedy-Drama Show “Baba Twins” in December Kenyans also loved Lucy Mwangi’s comedy-drama, Njoro wa Uba. The show has been hailed as one of the most relatable shows in Kenya today, for its authenticity in capturing the everyday struggles of ordinary citizens. At the 2021 Kalasha Awards held in December, Njoro wa Uba won Best TV Drama and Best Lead Actor (Joe Kinyua). Read Also: Showmax Launches 2 for 1 Black Friday deal for All Packages Adding to the local slate of most-watched in 2021 is the Swahili telenovela Selina – making an appearance for the third year in a row – and drama telenovela Kina, which stars Sanaipei Tande. “Selina has broken the glass ceiling, and it plays a very important role in the industry because it’s been a first in many ways,” director and producer Reuben Odanga said. Top 10 most-watched titles overall Angel Has Fallen | Action thriller film

Crime and Justice | Showmax Original police procedural and legal drama

Hustlers | Crime drama film

Kina | Drama/Telenovela

Like a Boss | Comedy film

Njoro wa Uba | Comedy-drama series

Selina | Telenovela

Sol Family | Docu-reality series

The Poison Rose | Crime thriller film

This Love | Docu-reality series Top 10 most-watched African shows Crime and Justice | Showmax Original police procedural and legal drama

DAM | Showmax Original psychological thriller series

Kina | Drama/Telenovela

Monica | Drama series

Njoro wa Uba | Comedy-drama series

Selina | Telenovela

Sol Family | Docu-reality series

The Real Housewives of Durban | Showmax Original reality series

This Love | Docu-reality series

Varshita | Comedy-drama series

