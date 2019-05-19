Six Notorious Criminals Arrested After Violent Robbery In Kitengela

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested six suspected notorious criminals in Kilimani, Nairobi.

The six were arrested on Saturday evening after violent robbery in Kitengela. They are: Stephen Ngiru Kuria, Wilson Mutua Kitheka, Vincent Odhiambo, Elizabeth Akinyi Abuto, Lavender Akinyi Ogilo and Quinter Adhiambo Ongi’no.

The suspects have pending cases in court in connection to several offences of burglary, house breaking and stealing in Kilimani.

According to the DCI, two of the suspects;Elizabeth and Lavender had Warrants of arrest for absconding Court and Jumping bail respectively.

During the raid, police confiscated two motor vehicles – Toyota Prado and Nissan Navara – Master keys, Fake Number Plates, Masking Tapes and a safe.

The suspects are in police custody and are set to be arraigned next week.

“Further investigations are ongoing before they are arraigned & charged in court,” DCI said in a tweet.

SIX Notorious Criminals were yesterday evening arrested by @DCI_Kenya Detectives in #Kilimani following a violent robbery in #Kitengela. Two Motor vehicles-Toyota Prado & Nissan Navara, Master keys, Fake Number Plates, Masking Tapes & SAFE confiscated. Suspects in lawful Custody. pic.twitter.com/S204qYPek8 — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) May 19, 2019

The six suspects also have pending cases in court in connection to several offences of Burglary, House breaking and Stealing in #Kilimani. Further investigations are ongoing before they are arraigned & charged in court. pic.twitter.com/lcTNiKC7EX — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) May 19, 2019

