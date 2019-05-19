in NEWS

Six Notorious Criminals Arrested After Violent Robbery In Kitengela

Items recovered from the suspected notorious criminals in Kilimani / Courtesy

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested six suspected notorious criminals in Kilimani, Nairobi.

The six were arrested on Saturday evening after violent robbery in Kitengela. They are: Stephen Ngiru Kuria, Wilson Mutua Kitheka, Vincent Odhiambo, Elizabeth Akinyi Abuto, Lavender Akinyi Ogilo and Quinter Adhiambo Ongi’no.

The suspects have pending cases in court in connection to several offences of burglary, house breaking and stealing in Kilimani.

According to the DCI, two of the suspects;Elizabeth and Lavender had Warrants of arrest for absconding Court and Jumping bail respectively.

During the raid, police confiscated two motor vehicles – Toyota Prado and Nissan Navara – Master keys, Fake Number Plates, Masking Tapes and a safe.

The suspects are in police custody and are set to be arraigned next week.

“Further investigations are ongoing before they are arraigned & charged in court,” DCI said in a tweet.

Written by Wycliffe

