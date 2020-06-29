Six MPs Allegedly Hospitalised After Contracting Covid-19, One In ICU

Six MPs have allegedly been hospitalised after contracting the dreaded Covid-19, causing a panic in the National Assembly.

According to reports by the Standard, one of the MPs is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) battling for his life.

Following the news that were spread in low tones due to the sensitivity of the matter, several other MPs rushed to the hospital for checkup, after they interacted closely with those infected.

One of those infected is a first time MP from Western Kenya and another one from the Coastal region, who interacted closely with the colleague in ICU.

“There is a major scare. Many of those who interacted with him have had to go for tests, and this figure might even be high by Monday (today) when the results of the majority who voluntarily did the tests are released. I know at least six MPs have so far turned positive and are in hospitals, one is in ICU,” said an MP quoted by the paper.

Clerk of the National Assembly Michael Sialai has denied knowing of the health status of the MPs, terming it as a ‘private matter’ unless the MPs agree to disclose their statses.

“If true, it would be a matter of great concern, but as of now, there is no report made to us of any case,” Sialai said.

Last month, Moses Wetangula’s brother Tony Waswa died of what was highly suspected to be Covid-19.

However, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said that he could not ascertain whether it was Covid-19 until contact tracing was done.

“We cannot respond to that question until we have done the contact tracing [to establish whether Waswa’s contact persons were exposed to coronavirus or not], and indeed certified that what you are saying [that Tony Waswa died of coronavirus] is correct,” said CS Kagwe.

After the burial, Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi who is also a brother to Waswa was taken into quarantine immediately after the burial.

Until the time of his demise, Waswa worked as Tim Wanyonyi’s assistant.

Wanyonyi has not been seen in public since the burial was done on May 20, 2020.

