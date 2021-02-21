Six More Patients Succumb To Covid-19 As Kenya Records 208 New Cases

Six more patients have succumbed to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, raising Kenya’s fatalities to 1,823, the Ministry of Health announced on Sunday.

At the same time, 208 more people have tested positive for the virus out of a sample size of 3,415.

The number of confirmed positive cases in the country is now at 104,201.

“The cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,265,773,” a statement issued by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe reads.

Of the new cases, 173 are Kenyans while 35 are foreigners.

The cases are distributed in Counties as follows: Nairobi 128, Kiambu 27, Mombasa 14, Nakuru 6, Machakos 4, Kajiado 4, Laikipia 4, Meru 4, Uasin Gishu 3, Busia 2, Garissa 2, Kisii 2, Kwale 2, Embu 1, Murang’a 1, Homa bay 1, Kilifi 1, Kirinyaga 1 and Bungoma 1.

Kagwe said 37 more patients have recovered from the disease, 35 from various health facilities while 2 are from the Home Based and Isolation Care. Total recoveries now stand at 85,577.

Currently, there are 328 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,160 patients are on Home Based Isolation & Care.

51 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 24 of whom are on ventilatory support and 23 on supplemental oxygen. Four patients are on observation.

Eight patients, who are separately on supplementary oxygen, are in the general wards.

