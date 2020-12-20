Six More Patients Succumb To Covid-19 As 349 New Cases Confirmed

Six more patients have succumbed to the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) raising the number of fatalities recorded in the country to 1,639, the Health Ministry announced on Sunday

In a statement to newsrooms, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 349 more people have tested positive for the virus, from 5,025 samples tested in the last 24 hours, bringing to 94,500 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country.

Cumulative tests are now at 1,008,518.

From the new cases, 334 are Kenyans while 15 are foreigners with 230 being male and 119 female. The youngest is an 11-year-old and the oldest is aged 98 years.

The cases are distributed in counties as follows: Nairobi (156), Nyeri (34), Kirinyaga (30), Meru (27), Uasin Gishu (25), Mombasa (17), Kiambu (15) and Busia County (13).

Others are Nandi (7), Murang’a (6), Nyandarua (4), Machakos (3), Garissa, Kisii and Trans Nzoia counties each have two cases, Tharaka Nithi, Turkana, Kajiado, Nakuru, Umbu and Laikipa counties have one case each.

On a positive note, 176 more patients have recovered from the respiratory disease, 155 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 21 have been discharged from various health facilities.

The number of recoveries recorded so far stands at 75,735.

Currently, Kagwe said, there are 831 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide and 5,834 on Home Based Isolation and Care.

52 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 25 of whom are on ventilatory support, and 24 on supplemental oxygen while another three are on observation.

“Another 28 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen out of whom 23 are in the general wards and 5 are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU),” the CS said.

