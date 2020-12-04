Six More Patients Succumb To Covid-19, 77 In ICU As Cases Cross 87,000 Mark

Six more patients have succumbed to the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19), raising the number of fatalities recorded in Kenya so far to 1,506.

In a statement to newsrooms on Friday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 866 more people have tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 7,815 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing to 87,249 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country.

Cumulative tests now stand at 919,411.

From the new cases, 828 are Kenyans and 38 are foreigners.

In terms of gender, 525 are males while 341 are females. The youngest is a three-month-old baby and the oldest is aged 100.

Also, 322 more patients have recovered from the disease, 259 from the home-based care program and 63 were discharged from various hospitals.

The number of recoveries recorded in the country now stands at 68,110.

Currently, CS Kagwe said, there are 1,194 patients admitted in various hospitals across the country. Another, 7,984 patients are on the home-based care programme.

A total of 77 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), out of which 31 are on ventilatory support.

Also, 67 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen, out of which 57 are in general wards and 10 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

New Cases

The 866 new cases are distributed in counties as follows: Nairobi 273 cases, Mombasa 78 , Nakuru 73, Kiambu 55, Kirinyaga 49, Nyamira 35, Kisumu 27, Kilifi 23, Kajiado 23, Uasin Gishu 21, Nyeri 21, Meru 19, Kericho 18, Busia 16, Machakos 15, Kisii 13, Bomet 12, Tana River 11 and Siaya 11.

Others are Migori 10, Taita Taveta (9), Laikipia (9), Bungoma (8), Baringo (8), Murang’a (4), Embu (4), Homa Bay (3), Vihiga (3), Kitui (3), Lamu (3), Garissa (2), Nandi (2), Nyandarua (1), Narok (1), Wajir (1), Makueni (1), and Isiolo (1) .

