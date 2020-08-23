Six More Patients Succumb To Covid-19 As Kenya Records 246 New Cases

The Ministry of Health has announced 246 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19), raising the number of confirmed infections in the country to 32, 364.

In a statement on Sunday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the cases were from 4,179 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

The new cases include 238 Kenyans and 8 foreigners. The youngest patient is a one-year-old infant while the oldest is 87 years.

At the same time, CS Kagwe said six more people had succumbed to the respiratory disease. Covid-19 fatalities now stand at 548.

The number of recoveries recorded in the country also rose to 18,670 after 217 patients recovered from the disease.

178 of those who recovered are from Home-Based Care program, while 39 have been discharged from various hospitals.

The new cases are distributred in the counties as follows: Nairobi 78, Kajiado 24, Kiambu 22, Nakuru 20, Busia 17, Trans Nzoia 17, Machakos 16, Kirinyaga 12, Kisii 11, Kisumu 8, Mombasa 6, Embu 3, Garissa 2, Nyeri 2, Nyamira 1, Kakamega 1, Isiolo 1, Kitui 1, Kericho 1, Murang’a 1, Kilifi 1 and Tharaka Nithi 1.

The 78 cases in Nairobi are in, Starehe (17), Dagoretti North (10), Langata (7), Embakasi East (5), Westlands (5), Embakasi Central (4), Kasarani (4), Kibra (4), Dagoretti South (3), Embakasi West (3), Makadara (3), Mathare (3), Ruaraka (3), Embakasi South (2), Kamukunji (2) Roysambu (2) and Embakasi North (1).

Kajiado cases are distribited as follows: Kajiado East (13), Kajiado North (5), Loitokitok (5) and Kajiado Central (1). In Kiambu, the 22 cases are in, Thika (16), Kiambaa (2), Kiambu Town (2), Kabete and Ruiru (1) case each, while in Nakuru, the 20 cases are in Nakuru East (7), Nakuru West (7), Naivasha (3), Gilgil (2) and Rongai (1).

In Busia, the 17 cases are from Matayos (10), Teso South (4) and Teso North (3). In Trans Nzoia, the 17 cases are all in Saboti, and in Machakos, the 16 cases are Athi River (15) and Machakos Town (1) while in Kirinyaga, the 12 cases are all in Kirinyaga Central.

The 11 cases in Kisii were confirmed in Kitutu Chache South (10) and Bomachoge Borabu (1), in Kisumu, the 8 cases are in Kisumu Central (4), Nyando (2), Kisumu East and Kisumu West (1) case each.

In Mombasa, the 6 cases are in Mvita (5) and Jomvu (1) while in Embu, the 3 cases are all in Manyatta. In Garissa, the 2 cases are all in Garissa Town and the 2 cases in Nyeri, are all in Nyeri Central.

