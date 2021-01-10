Six More Patients Succumb To Covid-19 As Kenya Records 87 New Cases

Six more patients have succumbed to the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19), raising the number of fatalities recorded in the country so far to 1,710, the Ministry of Health announced on Sunday.

In a statement, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 87 more people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 3,766, tested in the last 24 hours.

Kenya’s Covid-19 caseload now stands at 98,271 while the total number of samples tested so far has risen to 1,092,144.

From the cases, 78 are Kenyans while 9 are foreigners; 58 are male while 29 are females.

The youngest patient is a 5-year-old child while the oldest is 88.

The cases are distributed in Counties as follows: Nairobi 36, Busia 17, Uasin Gishu 6, Mombasa 6, Kilifi 5, Homa Bay 3, Kwale 2, Kisumu 2, Nakuru 2, Machakos 1, Taita Taveta 1, Kiambu 1, Trans Nzoia 1, Nyeri 1, Isiolo 1, Kakamega 1 and Makueni 1.

Kagwe said 67 more patients have recovered from the disease raising the number of recoveries recorded in the country to 80,875.

Currently, there are 676 patients admitted in various health facilities across the country and 2,142 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

32 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 20 of whom are on ventilatory support and 11 on supplemental oxygen. One is under observation.

