Six Maranda High School Students Accused of Arson Locked Up for 14 Days

Six students, who were arrested on Monday in connection with a dormitory fire incident at Maranda High School, will remain in custody for 14 days.

The students were arraigned before Bondo Resident Magistrate Stella Mathenge on Tuesday.

The magistrate allowed police to hold the students until November 23 23, 2021, to give room for the completion of investigations into the suspected arson incident.

The students had requested the court to release them on bond pending investigations into the incident.

Mathenge dismissed the application and directed the students be held at Bondo Police Station’s children’s protection since they are all minors.

Corporal Suleiman Opondo had earlier asked the court to dismiss the application arguing that it could jeopardize investigations.

Yesterday, Siaya County Director of Education Nelson Sifuna said the suspects were roaming around the dormitory the same time it went up in flames.

“After scrutinizing CCTV footage, there were six students seen moving around the dormitory, the six of them have been picked as suspects and handed over to security agencies for further interrogations,” said Sifuna.

Sifuna said the affected dormitory had four wings. The affected wing accommodated 178 of 400 students.

All the students escaped unhurt.

The school was closed on Monday to pave way for investigations and allow the management to make accommodation arrangements for the affected students once learning resumes.

Maranda is among a number of schools affected by the current wave of school fires that has shaken the country.

Other schools are Kakamega High School in Kakamega County, Chavakali Boys High School in Vihiga County, Kanjuri High School in Nyeri County, Buruburu Girls in Nairobi among others.

