Six Kenyans Who Illegally Entered Zimbabwe To Be Deported

Zimbabwe is set to deport six Kenyans who illegally gained entry into the country through South Africa.

The six, identified as Musa Abdullahi Hussein (44), Mohamed Abdille (43), Ali Mohamed Abdi (37), Hussein Harun Bullo (34), Muhamed Abdirahman Issack (34) and Ibrahimbashir Durow (34) were charged with violating Zimbabwe’s Immigration Act.

According to court documents, the six made a shady deal with an immigration officer where their travel documents were illegally stamped.

During their journey, they were stopped by patrol officers where it was discovered that their travel documents were fake.

The court found them guilty and warned them against repeating the offense. They will thus be deported back to Kenya.

