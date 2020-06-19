Six Kenyan Startups Selected For Google Accelerator Africa Programme 2020

Six Kenyan Startups are among those selected for the fifth Cohort of the Google for Startups Accelerator Africa that is set to take place virtually for the next 3 months, starting on June 29 until September 11. The aim is to support the participating startups by leveraging Google’s technologies and people to scale.

The Startups representing Kenya are: Logistics Platform AmiTruck, transport tech Start up Buupass, Consumer lending service Crediation, diagnostics software provider Ilara Health, Enterprise Resource planning tool, Uzapoint, and blended learning platform Zuka Data Science.

The Google for Startups Accelerator Africa programme was formed six years ago and until recently, was known as Launchpad. It connects startups from around the world with Google networks, staff, technologies, methodologies and has experience working with market leaders in over 40 countries.

The first African Programme was launched in March 2018 and since then, Google has held three more accelerator programmes with the last one taking place last year. All the previous programmes included 12 startups, unlike the 20 selected for this 5th edition, which will be entirely virtual.

The other participants include 8 startups from Nigeria: Consumer credit platform, Credpal, Insurtech platform, Curacel, legal database Judy, Farmer financing Starup, Crop2Cash, Freight forwarder, Send, e-health platform, The Smarthub and media platform, Stears.

Others are Tunisian Financial Inclusion startup Kaoun, Zimbabwean Logistics platform Thumeza, Ghanaian Tech-based skincare company Adi+Bolga and Ethiopian e-hailing service ZayRide.

