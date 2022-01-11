in EAST AFRICA

Six Journalists Among 14 Killed in Grisly Tanzania Accident

Tanzanian Accident That Left 14 Dead. [Courtesy]

14 people among them six journalists have die in an accident at Nyamikola in Busega, Simiyu in Tanzania.

Reports indicate that the deceased persons were traveling in a tour vehicle which crashed with a public service vehicle (PSV) on Tuesday.

“It’s true that the accident that has now claimed the lives of fourteen people 11 people died on the spot at the incident,” said a Mr Zakaria.

“A few minutes after the injured were taken to Nasa health center, other three passed away,” he added.

The journalists who lost their lives in the grisly accident have been identified as; Husna Milanzi – ITV, Johari Shani – Uhuru Digital, Anthony Chuwa – Freelance, Abel Ngapenda – Communications officer  Mwanza Region, Steven Msengi- Ukerewe Communications Officer and Paul Silanga, the driver. The injured are Tunu Heman – Freelance and  Vany Charles  from Icon TV.

President Samia Suluhu confirmed the accident and condoled with the families of the departed persons.

“I am shocked by the deaths of 14 people including six journalists who passed away this morning after a car they were travelling in collided with a PSV. I send my condolences to the families, journalists and friends who have lost their loved ones. May God rest the souls of the deceased in peace and may the wounded heal quickly,” wrote President Suluhu on Twitter.

