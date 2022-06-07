Six Feared Dead, Scores Injured In Ghastly Garissa Road Accident

Six people are feared dead and several others injured after a bus collided with a personal car along the Mwingi-Thika highway.

The accident happened around Kanyonyoo-Kivandini area where a Garissa-bound bus collided with a saloon car.

Confirming the same, Lower Yatta deputy County Commissioner Rebecca Ndiragu said the six died on the spot.

6 people dead following Kanyonyoo road accident on the Thika-Garissa highway pic.twitter.com/SU9BSaDJNn — HEMINIGILDER MUGENI (@HMugeni) June 7, 2022

Yesterday, Stanley Muthengi, an MCA candidate for Kyome Thaana ward in Kitui County also perished in an accident along Thika Road.

Muthengi passed on in a road crash on Thika Road, just moments after presenting his nomination papers and being cleared by the IEBC.

He was vying on William Kabogo’s Tujibebe Party which is now under Kenya Kwanza Coalition.

In photos shared on social media, the vehicle he was traveling in is captured damaged, and in a bad state after the accident.

More to follow:

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...