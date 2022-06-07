in NEWS

Six Feared Dead, Scores Injured In Ghastly Garissa Road Accident

accident
Garissa road accident (Courtesy)

Six people are feared dead and several others injured after a bus collided with a personal car along the Mwingi-Thika highway.

The accident happened around Kanyonyoo-Kivandini area where a Garissa-bound bus collided with a saloon car.

Confirming the same, Lower Yatta deputy County Commissioner Rebecca Ndiragu said the six died on the spot.

 

Yesterday, Stanley Muthengi, an MCA candidate for Kyome Thaana ward in Kitui County also perished in an accident along Thika Road.

Muthengi passed on in a road crash on Thika Road, just moments after presenting his nomination papers and being cleared by the IEBC.

He was vying on William Kabogo’s Tujibebe Party which is now under Kenya Kwanza Coalition.

In photos shared on social media, the vehicle he was traveling in is captured damaged, and in a bad state after the accident.

More to follow:

AccidentGarissa

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

