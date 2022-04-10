in NEWS

Six Family Members Die in Suspected Arson Attack in Murang’a

Arson
Arson attack in Kandara (Courtesy)

Six family members have perished in a suspected arson attack in Kandara, Murang’a County, authorities have confirmed.

The six included a mother, her three children and two grandchildren.

According to authorities, the house was set ablaze from the outside as there was no way those who were trapped inside could have escaped.

The main suspect in the incident is the sister of the deceased who has since been arrested. Witnesses said the two sisters were constantly arguing and prior to the incident, the suspect transferred her belonging from the house.

The suspect is currently detained at Kabati police station as investigations into the same continue.

More to follow:

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

