Six Counties To Receive 3-Months’ Supply Of Hand-washing Soap From Safaricom Foundation

Over 10,000 residents in Nyeri, Nyandarua, Laikipia and Nakuru, Makueni and Uasin Gishu will receive three months’ supply of soap from Safaricom Foundation.

The initiative is being implemented in partnership with nonprofit faith-based mission organisation 410 Bridge International and targets residents in eight villages across the six counties.

“Among the main preventative measures, such as social distancing, proper hand hygiene remains one of the most powerful tools to combat the spread of COVID-19. However, it must be done properly and with soap and water and that is why are supporting 410 Bridge International in its endeavors to spread this message”, said Joseph Ogutu, Chairman, Safaricom Foundation.

“Handwashing with soap and water is an effective way to stop the spread of not only COVID-19 but also other viral illnesses. We hope that the donation will help reduce the spread of the virus in the areas that will benefit,” said Jacob Njagi, Senior Director, 410 Bridge International.

Safaricom Foundation has recently help set up sanitation booths in six Counties in Nyanza and Western as well as provided water to residents of Kibera, Mathare, Kawangware and Korogocho. The Foundation has also donated PPEs to health workers in Mombasa and Uasin Gishu Counties.

In April Safaricom donated Ksh200 Million through the Safaricom and M-Pesa Foundations towards providing cash transfers for food to support vulnerable communities as well as thermal cameras worth Ksh10 million to the Ministry of Health installed in various border entry points.

