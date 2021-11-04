in NEWS

Six Cops in Kianjokoma Brothers’ Killing Released on Bail, Barred from Entering Embu

Kianjokoma brothers
Six Police Officers Involved in Killing of Kianjokoma Brothers in Court. [Courtesy]

Six police officers involved in the death of two brothers in Kianjokoma, Embu county have been released.

They are; PC Lilian Cherono, PC Martin Wanyama, Cpl Benson Mputhia, PC Nicholas Sang, PC James Mwaniki and Cpl Consolata Kariuki.

The accused persons who have been in custody since August were on Thursday released on Sh3 million bond or Sh300,000 cash bail, each.

Read: DPP Haji Recommends Suspension of Senior Officers Over Deaths of Kianjokoma Brothers

Justice Daniel Ogembo barred them from going to Kianjokoma, where the offence took place or Embu county.

He did, however, allow Mputhia to transit through Embu on his way to Meru where he resides.

The victims were; Benson Njiru Ndwiga aged 22 and Emmanuel Mutura Ndwiga,19.

More details follow

