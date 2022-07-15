in NEWS

Six Burnt To Death In Ghastly Kwa Majini Bridge Accident

Six passengers have been reported dead in the ghastly Kwa Majini Bridge accident along the Thika-Garissa Highway.

8 others have been seriously injured and were rushed to Matuu Level 4 hospital. This was confirmed by Machakos Police boss Issa Mohamed.

The accident involved a 14-seater matatu that collided with another vehicle and burst into flames.

Reports indicate that the matatu was carrying a gas cylinder before it collided and went up in flames. This is under investigation.

“It is unfortunate we have lost six passengers. The collision caused a fire which trapped those trying to leave and hampered rescue mission,” the police boss said.

 

