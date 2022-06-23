Six Arrested As Detectives Raid Drug Dens In Mathare

Detectives from Starehe yesterday raided drug dens in Mathare constituency and seized bhang and cocaine among other illegal drugs. Six people were arrested in the process.

In an operation organized by Starehe Sub-County Police Commander Mr. William Sirengo, police conducted raids at Bridgestone and Columbia areas along Mathare River.

The areas had become a hub of drug peddling, drug abuse and illegal gambling activities causing a nuisance to the neighborhoods.

“The extent of the notoriety in the dens was evident as drugs, which included; one kg of heroin, five kilograms of cannabis Sativa and illicit brew were recovered. The dens also harbored several needles, alcohol pads, daggers and NSP Kits,” police said.

Also recovered was a gambling machine that has been used to run gambling activities in the area.

Engaging in such vices in our neighborhoods erodes the society and National Police Service discourages members of the public especially the youth from engaging in criminal activities. pic.twitter.com/F7fr8Rw6tG — National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) June 23, 2022

The authorities have called on the youth to avoid engaging in criminal activities and drugs adding that it puts their lives in danger.

