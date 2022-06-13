Shock As Six Armed Thugs Accost Woman in Rongai (Video)

A robbery incident caught on camera has shocked Kenyans.

In the one minute forty eight seconds long video that has since gone viral, a woman is accosted by six armed thugs as she makes way into her compound.

Two are wielding pistols, another an AK-47 and the other one a machete that he uses to break her windows.

One of the thugs wearing a balaclava uses his pistol to break the window on the driver’s side and pulls her out of the vehicle.

At this point, the gate is still open.

They then take her inside the house where they ransack the place for valuables. In yet another video, the thugs pick apart the house with one seen disconnecting a sound bar and a speaker as another walks out of another room with a bag.

Two others who were manhandling the victim, remove her high-heels and lead her into another room.

The 2 am incident is said to have taken place along Gataka Road, Ongata Rongai on Sunday.

According to locals, such cases have been on the rise. Last week, a social media user said, these thugs were in a place called Oloosirkon /Tuala area.

