Six Affordable Smartphones with Good Quality Cameras

Today’s smartphone is a notebook, phone, computer, and camera packed into one tiny gadget. Taking photos has become a way of life. Work, social networking, and business all require that you take photos, videos, or live-stream from time to time. A good camera tops the list for many people when shopping for a smartphone. If you are shopping on a budget and wish to get a phone with a high-quality camera, here are six options you might want to explore.

Oppo Reno4 Z

It comes with a 6.43-inch display screen with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The phone which was released in 2020 comes with a 48MP primary camera at the back, with an 8MP wide-angle lens, 2MP black and white portrait monochrome lens, and a 2MP vintage portrait monochrome lens.

It also has a 16MP front/selfie camera and 2MP depth.

If you like to take videos, the phone has 1080 pixels at 30fps. The resolution can also be set to 4k and 720 depending on your preferences or for playing external videos.

The Phone which has 5G capabilities, retails at between Sh40,000 to Sh45,000.

Redmi Note 9 Pro

The phone comes with a 6.67-inch display screen with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

This phone from Xiaomi has an impressive quad camera with a 64MP primary lens, 8MP ultrawide lens, 5MP macro lens, and 2MP depth.

It comes with a 16MP single selfie camera that offers both HDR and Panorama shots.

For video, the resolution is 1080 pixels with 30/120fps

The phone retails at between Sh25,000 to Sh27,000

Xiaomi Mi 9T Lite

The phone features a 6.39-inch screen with 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution. It comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The affordable phone comes with a 48MP primary camera at the back with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and 2MP depth sensor. It has a 32MP selfie camera.

Video resolution is 1080 pixels at 30/60/120fps with variations of 2160p at 30fps and 720p.

The phone retails at about Sh29,500.

Samsung Galaxy A51

The phone comes with a 6.5-inch display screen with 4GB/6GB RAM and 128GB memory.

The phone’s camera comes with a 48MP main camera with 12MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP macro, and 5MP depth sensor.

It also comes with a 32MP selfie camera that offers selfie focus and bokeh effect. It has 4k resolution video recording capabilities.

The phone costs between Sh25,500 and 29,500 in Kenya.

iPhone SE

This is among iPhone’s smaller phones with a 4.7-inch display screen with a resolution of 750×1334 pixels.

It runs on iOS 13 and has 64GB of storage.

iPhones are generally high-end phones, and this is no exception in this cluster. Its camera does not measure up to the other phones on this list. However, you have to remember that iPhone’s price point is based on a whole load of additional features.

The iPhone SE has a 12MP main camera and a 7MP selfie camera with 4K resolution for video recording.

It retails between Sh50,000 and Sh56,000.

Redmi Note 10 Pro

The phone features 6.67 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels, a 120 Hz display screen with 6GB/8GB RAM, and 128GB storage.

This smartphone has a particularly high-quality 108MP primary camera with an 8MP Ultra-wide lens, 5 MP macro lens, and 5MP depth sensor.

The phone also comes with a 16MP selfie camera and 4K @ 30fps, 1080p @ 30/60fps, 720p @ 30fps video recording capabilities.

It retails between Sh29,500 and Sh35,000.

