Sitoyo Lopokoiyit Appointed M-pesa Africa Managing Director

Sitoyo Lopokoiyit is the new Managing Director for Safaricom’s M-pesa Africa. According to an announcement of the appointment made on Wednesday, he will assume the new position immediately.

Lopokoiyit served as the company’s immediate former Chief Financial Officer. He joined Safaricom in 2011 as the head of M-pesa strategy and business development before moving to Tazania where he served as director of M- Commerce in Vodacom. The position equipped him with experience in the mobile money sector.

“Prior to Safaricom, Sitoyo worked at Total Kenya as diversification manager and later as the head of Total Solar business,” read part of the notice.

Lopokoiyit has in the past served as a category manager at Uchumi supermarkets. and as a Business Advisor and Merchandise Manager at Chevron Kenya Ltd.

Safaricom said that Lopokoiyit will in the meantime continue discharging duties as the Chief Financial Services Officer.

“We shall initiate the relevant talent sourcing processes to identify and appoint the next financial services leader in due course,” the notice said.