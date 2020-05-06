Sitoyo Lopokoiyit Appointed M-Pesa Africa Head

The M-Pesa Africa Joint Venture will be steered by a team of five leaders, consisting of the commercial director, finance director, technology director, head of compliance and risk and the chief of financial services, Safaricom.

The transaction, first announced in 2019, gives both Vodacom and Safaricom full control of the M-Pesa brand, product development and support services as well as the opportunity to expand M-Pesa into new African markets.

M-Pesa is the largest payments platform on the African continent. It has 40 million users and processes over a billion transactions every month. M-Pesa is operational in Kenya, Tanzania, Lesotho, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Mozambique and Egypt.

M-Pesa could also be planning to unveil in Europe, after M-Pesa announced recruitment of a delivery manager in London.

The role with be responsible for delivery of new Mobile Money Products, Services and Engineering projects.

In the job vacancy announced eleven days ago, the successful candidate will be in charge of creation and maintenance of a trusted delivery partnership and guidance of mobile positioning system (MPS) markets in their delivery of local MPS supported services.

They will also man vendor management for assigned projects and programmes and mentoring of in-Market resources to ensure synergies remain strong between MPS, markets and partners.

Initial Projects will focus on financial services including merchant and consumer loan products and overdrafts.

Future projects may support the full range of M-Pesa services, the telco said.

