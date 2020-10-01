Sirisia MP John Walukhe Back In Parliament After Securing Release

Sirisia MP John Walukhe made his first public appearance since he was jailed for involvement in Sh313 fraud.

The lawmaker made his way into the National Assembly on Thursday, bringing the House to a standstill for a moment.

Walukhe was released on Monday on a Sh10 million bail pending the hearing of an of his 67 year jail sentence.

His colleagues cheered as the legislator who has been away for months made his way into the chambers.

Nominated MP David Ole Sankok clapped as the Sirisia MP walked in, attracting the chair’s attention.

“We don’t clap our hands; you know how we do it. Let us have decorum in the House,” said Jessica Mbalu who was chairing the session.

Sankok in his defense said, “We are colleagues, Speaker you know I don’t have legs so I must use the hands and mouth.”

Walukhe thanked those who stood with him during the four months of incarceration as he made an attempt to clear his name.

“I have been away for months and I want to take this opportunity to thank those who stood by me. I want the nation to know that I did not steal anything,” he said.

On Thursday, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) challenged the High Court’s decision to release Walukhe and his business partner Grace Wakhungu.

“Take notice that the DPP, being dissatisfied with the decision of the High Court intends to appeal to the Court of Appeal against the decision in which the court released each of the appellants on bail pending their appeal,” the notice read.

