Sipili Maternity License Revoked Following NTV’s Doctored Evil Exposé

Following an NTV expose called “doctored evil” that chronicled allegations of sexual assault against members of staff at the Sipili Maternity and Nursing Home, the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KPMDC) has revoked the institution’s operating license.

In a statement, the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) ordered the facility’s closure and demanded that the facility relocates all in-patients to other institutions of their choosing within 24 hours until the matter is heard and determined.

“Consequently, you are hereby directed to close the facility with immediate effect and organise in consultations with patients/relatives to transfer all the in-patients to the other facilities of their choice within 24 hours.” Said KMPDC Chief Executive Officer Daniel Yumbya.

Read: Ruai Family Hospital Closed For Diverting Covid-19 Vaccines To Unauthorised Facilities

Yumbya also ordered George Mbugua, the director of Sipili Maternity and Nursing Home, to appear before a Joint Inquiry of several Health Regulatory Bodies on Monday next week, where the matter will be heard and decided.

“Further you are required to appear before a Joint Inquiry of various Health Regulatory Bodies on Monday, 29th February, 2022 at 10.00am at the KPMDC office Complex, 3rd floor, where this matter will be heard and determined.”

The Laikipia County CEC-Health Services has been tasked with coordinating and ensuring the smooth relocation of all impacted patients to their preferred alternative institutions.

Read Also: Voi’s Moi County Referral Hospital Closed After 8 Staffers Test Positive For Covid-19

Dr Peter Kamunyo, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF), was also asked to ensure that any affected patients who are NHIF beneficiaries are properly accommodated.

“The Chief Executive Officer, NHIF, is also requested to ensure that any of the affected patients who are covered under the National Hospital Insurance Fund are facilitated appropriately,” Yumbya said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...