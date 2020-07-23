Singer Ruth Matete To Bury Husband Today At Lang’ata Cemetery

Gospel singer Ruth Matete is set to bury her husband John Apewajoye at the Lang’ata cemetery in Nairobi today, Kahawa Tungu has learnt.

A family spokesman told Standard that the remains of Apewajoye will be interred at the public cemetery on Thursday morning.

Most of Apewajoye’s relatives and friends reside in Nigeria and will not be able to attend the burial because of the existing Covid-19 travel restrictions.

The deceased’s remains have been lying at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) mortuary accumulating a huge bill.

Matete was early this month allowed to bury her husband after months of investigations.

The Nigerian High Commission in Kenya had requested the KNH management not to release the body until the Nigerian government consented.

Matete has been fundraising to clear the huge mortuary fee that as at last month stood at over Ksh600,000.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) sought to have KNH waive the hospital bill in a letter dated June 8.

“We hereby request that you consider waiving the body storage charges since the retention of the body was as a result of a request by the Nigerian High Commission to have time to consult the deceased’s brothers in Nigeria,” the letter reads in part.

Apewajoye died on April 11 from what Government Chief Pathologist Johansen Oduor said were complications that resulted from the 60 per cent burns he suffered at their home on March 30

The DCI had questioned Matete over Apewajowe’s death after claims emerged that their union was on the rocks days leading to his death.

