Singer Bahati Sheds Tears After Jubilee Tells Him to Withdraw from Mathare MP Race [Video]

Musician Kevin Mbuvi Kioko alias ‘Bahati’ is a distressed man after he was allegedly asked to drop his Mathare MP bid ahead of the August General Election.

Bahati had secured the Jubilee party ticket in his quest to unseat Anthony Tom Oluoch of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) but has apparently been asked to withdraw from the race.

Speaking to members of the press on Monday, a teary Bahati claimed that he had been asked to support an ODM candidate under the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition arrangement.

Without mentioning names, the artiste said he was told that Mathare is an ODM stronghold.

The 28-year-old urged Jubilee party leader Uhuru Kenyatta and his ODM counterpart Raila Odinga, who doubles up as Azimio presidential candidate, to give the youth a chance to lead.

“I respect you President [Uhuru Kenyatta] and I respect Honourable Raila Odinga but please give the youth of this country a chance,” he said.

Read Also: IEBC Dismisses Azimio’s Petition Seeking to Postpone Deadline for Naming Running Mate

“I know there is zoning and Mathare has been zoned as an ODM area but for this one time, give the youth of this country. Give the people of Mathare a chance to get the leader they have always wanted.”

Notably, Jubilee and ODM are the founding members of the Azimio coalition that brings together over 20 parties. The coalition has adopted consensus and zoning methods to avoid internal wrangles and also increase the chances of securing more seats in the next polls.

Insisting that he won’t step down for anyone, Bahati said the people of Mathare have suffered for long and all they want is a leader who understands their problems.

Also Read: MP Alfred Keter to Resign from UDA After Victory was Nullified

“I did not come to politics because I wanted a job, I already had one. But these people of Mathare want someone who can understand their problems, someone that comes from them (sic),” he added promising to solve the hygiene challenges in the Mathare slum.

“I personally have made a decision that I’m not backing down from the race. My name will be on the ballot on August 9.”

[VIDEO]: Singer Bahati cries foul alleging that he's been told to step down as Jubilee's Mathare MP candidate. pic.twitter.com/PnzaNv1YQL — The African Voice (@teddyeugene) April 25, 2022

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...