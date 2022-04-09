Simon Kabu Unveils Grown Daughter Amid Marriage Crisis (Photo)

Bonfire Adventures CEO Simon Kabu has finally unveiled his grown 24-year-old daughter amid wrangles in his marriage with wife Sarah Kabu.

Earlier in the week, there were speculations that the couple was going through a separation although the cause for their breakup was not clear.

In screenshots shared online, Sarah had said she was done with the husband alluding that their marriage was a toxic one.

Sarah through her Whatsapp status made a post saying she had called it quits in her marriage while accusing her estranged husband of keeping their children away from her.

“For those who may not understand am done and dusted with him and thus why he took off with my kids under the care of one of his bastards,” a screenshot read.

Read: I’m Done and Dusted with Him – Sarah Kabu Decries Troubled Marriage with Simon Kabu

There were claims that Simon had been involved in cheating scandals although he is yet to come clean on this. Notably, another screenshot linked the cause of separation to Simon’s eldest daughter.

Apparently, the 24-year-old had been employed at the family company and when she failed to perform, Sarah allegedly fired her thus bringing conflict. Kahawa Tungu cannot, however, authenticate these claims.

In the most recent screenshot, Sarah calls out the husband for keeping the children away from her adding that the crisis is taking a toll on her emotionally.

“This is my eighth night living in hell…while someone is eating, sleeping and making merry as his dear wife continues to be traumatized not accessing her kids,” it reads in part.

Read Also: Bonfire Adventures’ CEO Simon Kabu Accused Of Exploiting His Employees







Following all the fracas going on, Simon is yet to say a word although he has been making posts with hidden meanings.

In a Q&A session with his fans, he was asked if he had a daughter whom he had kept hidden and his answer was in the affirmative. He said the daughter exists although she was not a secret to the family.

Here is a photo of Simon and his children:

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...