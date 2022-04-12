Simon Has Two Baby Mamas – Sarah Kabu Reveals More On Separation

Simon Kabu’s baby mama drama has reportedly weighed down on his marriage and hugely contributed to the crisis with his wife, Sarah Kabu.

New details emerging now reveal that Simon Kabu has two baby mamas who according to Sarah are very dramatic.

During an interview with ‘Christina Lewis The Voice Of East Africa’, Sarah revealed that she wants to be separated from her husband and business partner adding that she wants to co-parent in the most peaceful way.

She further revealed that the husband has other kids from previous baby mamas who have hugely contributed to their marriage crisis.

Apparently, the majority of the money from their businesses is spent on the other children and baby mamas which is taking a huge toll on Sarah.

Sarah laments that this, among other financial dramas, has played a huge role in the famous couple going their separate ways.

“You try to build your empire and then the money goes to support his blood. To me, they are not part of me. There is nothing we can do about it. I take it as a charity project. It has not been a big deal since I have been on the journey by even guiding him to some of the good schools he can take them. But for me, he should carry his own cross,” Sarah said.

Regarding her kids being taken away from her, Sarah says the matter is taking a toll on her mentally and physically as she has never been separated from the children.

She further explained that the kids were taken away from her forcibly as she had moved from home to Trade Mark hotel to take a breather only for the estranged husband to come and take the kids away without her knowledge.

“He organized with his daughter to come and pick up the kids from school without my knowledge or consent. They went to Amboseli. I didn’t know that my kids had gone since he did not go with any of my nannies,” Sarah added.

Last week, through screenshots shared online, Sarah said she had called it quits in her marriage over toxicity.

“For those who may not understand am done and dusted with him and thus why he took off with my kids under the care of one of his bastards,” a screenshot read.

There were claims that Simon had been involved in cheating scandals although he is yet to come clean on this. Notably, another screenshot linked the cause of separation to Simon’s eldest daughter.

Apparently, the 24-year-old had been employed at the family company and when she failed to perform, Sarah allegedly fired her thus bringing conflict. Kahawa Tungu cannot, however, authenticate these claims.

Confirming the same, Simon said he has a grown daughter although he denied that she was a secret to the family.

You can watch the full interview here:

